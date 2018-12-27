PP, Cs y Vox superarían por 4 puntos a las izquierdas en las elecciones municipales, según un sondeo para 'ABC'

PP, Ciudadanos y Vox superan por cuatro puntos a la izquierda en las municipales, una ventaja que se dispara a doce puntos en el conjunto de las capitales de provincia, según un barómetro de GAD3 para ABC.
El PP ganaría con un 26%, seguido por PSOE con el 25% y Ciudadanos con el 11%, mientras que Podemos e IU sumarían un 12% y Vox irrumpiría con el 4%. El 26% que obtendría el PP supone solo un punto menos que en 2015, cuando superó por muy poco los seis millones de votos, muy lejos de los casi 8,5 millones de los comicios de 2011.
El PSOE sigue en segunda posición con el 25% de los votos en todo el país, un porcentaje idéntico al que registró en 2015. Ciudadanos sería el tercer partido con el 11% de estimación de voto en el conjunto nacional, cuatro puntos más que en los comicios de 2015 pero sufre un retroceso de cinco respecto al barómetro del pasado mes de febrero.
Entre medias se ha producido la irrupción de Vox que aparece con un 4% de estimación global, alrededor de 900.000 votos con la misma participación de 2015. Podemos tiene una estimación de voto del 8% frente al 9% que consiguió cuatro años antes, y habría que sumarle el porcentaje de IU, que obtiene un 4%, una caída de un punto respecto a 2015.
El barómetro ha sido realizado con 1.005 entrevistas telefónicas a residentes en España de 18 años y más entre los pasados días 10 y 14 de diciembre.
