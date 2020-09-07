Estás leyendo: El PP desmiente a Sánchez y niega que Casado negociase renovar los órganos constitucionales con el presidente

ENTREVISTA A PEDRO SÁNCHEZ El PP desmiente a Sánchez y niega que Casado negociase renovar los órganos constitucionales con el presidente

Sánchez ha revelado que el acuerdo para la renovación del CGPJ estaba hecho al 99% y en agosto lo rompió el PP, cosa que niegan fuentes del partido de Pablo Casado. 

Fuentes del Partido Popular han desmentido que Pablo Casado hubiera tenido conversaciones para la renovación de los órganos constitucionales con Pedro Sánchez, tal y como ha señalado el presidente del Gobierno en una entrevista en TVE, según han informado en el mismo programa de la cadena. 

Sánchez ha revelado que el Ejecutivo entabló en el mes de mayo negociaciones con el Partido Popular para la renovación de las principales instituciones del Estado (el Consejo General del Poder Judicial, el Defensor del Pueblo o la cúpula de RTVE, entre otras), antes de que los conservadores volasen este consenso. "Se había llegado a un acuerdo al 99% que, incomprensiblemente, el PP rompió en agosto", ha afirmado Sánchez.

El PP no admite que el pacto estuviera tan cerrado aunque sí la intención inicial y asegura que lo que cambió es la actitud de Unidas Podemos en agosto, cuando estalló el escándalo por la huida del rey Juan Carlos de España, según recoge El País.

El jefe del Ejecutivo ha asegurado que el PP tiene que explicar ese cambio de actitud, y ha insistido en la necesidad de llevar a la práctica la renovación de estos órganos, "porque las instituciones necesitan una dosis extra de legitimidad", añadió.

