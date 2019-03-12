El PP que dirige Pablo Casado ha decidido cesar a Luis Venta como secretario de área de Medio Rural y Despoblación del PP y le suspenderá también de sus funciones como secretario general del partido en Asturias tras verse envuelto en un caso de amenazas a otro dirigente del partido, según han informado fuentes de la formación.
En concreto, Venta habría enviado una carta amenazante al portavoz del PP en el Ayuntamiento de Gijón, Pablo González, que presentó una denuncia a la Policía. La investigación policial apunta al secretario general del PP asturiano, han señalado las mismas fuentes.
Venta fue designado secretario de área de Medio Rural y Despoblación del PP con la llegada de Pablo Casado a la Presidencia del partido el pasado mes de julio. Además, fue designado número dos del PP asturiano que preside Mercedes Fernández en el congreso regional celebrado en marzo de 2017. Ante la información que maneja Génova, el PP ha decidido cesarle como secretario de área y, por lo tanto, dejará de ser miembro del Comité Ejecutivo Nacional.
Además, el Comité Nacional de Derechos y Garantías del partido -que se reúne este mismo martes- le suspenderá de sus funciones como secretario general de la formación en Asturias y no se descarta que pueda tomar más medidas.
