Alberto y Álvaro Nadal han pedido nuevos destinos, haciendo uso de su condición de funcionarios, alejándose así de la dirección de Pablo Casado. Ambos han querido irse al extranjero, ocupando un puesto en la Oficina Comercial de Estados Unidos en el caso de Alberto y el de Reino Unido en el caso de su hermano, según ha adelantado el diario ABC.



Fuentes cercanas a Alberto Nadal han explicado a este medio que aún no ha habido una respuesta de la Comisión de destinos en cuanto a su petición, por lo que no se confirmará hasta que se haga oficial. Algo que confirman fuentes del PP, que remarcan que "no deja el partido ni el grupo parlamentario y por ahora sigue hasta que confirmen destino".

Los políticos, que se enmarcaban en el entorno 'sorayista', ponen tierra de por medio con Casado. Según la información del ABC, la decisión de Alberto no ha sentado bien en la dirección del partido.