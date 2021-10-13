El PP se jacta de haber dejado descolocado a Sánchez con su intención de renovar los órganos constitucionales

La renovación de los órganos constitucionales se ha convertido en la noticia política del día en el Congreso de los Diputados. El presidente del Partido Popular (PP), Pablo Casado, ha emplazado al Gobierno a "renovar ya" el Tribunal de Cuentas, el Defensor del Pueblo y el Tribunal Constitucional. Y el Gobierno, a través del ministro de la Presidencia, Félix Bolaños, ha recogido el guante. Desde el PP han sacado pecho de su "iniciativa política" y consideran que han dejado al presidente, Pedro Sánchez, "descolocado" tras la intervención de Casado, según han señalado fuentes de la dirección.

La llamada de Bolaños al secretario general de los populares, Teo García Egea, ya se ha producido, según han confirmado desde las filas populares. "Hay interlocución", señalan en el PP. Lo que no quiere la dirección de Génova es contar el "minuto a minuto" de las negociaciones y la fecha del primer encuentro oficial todavía no está confirmada. Cuca Gamarra, la portavoz del PP en el Congreso, será otra de las interlocutoras para este asunto.

El Consejo General del Poder Judicial (CGPJ) sigue siendo, no obstante, el principal punto de diferencia entre el Gobierno y el PP. Los populares insisten en no ceder en su postura de cambiar el sistema de elección de los jueces para renovar el órgano. Para el resto de órganos, aseguran que no ponen "ninguna condición" a priori para abordar la renovación.

El PP llevó hace unas semanas al Congreso su reforma de ley para cambiar el sistema de elección del CGPJ, en un nuevo giro en su estrategia. La propuesta no salió adelante solo fue apoyada por Vox, UPN, Foro Asturias y Cs, entre críticas de hipocresía al hablar ellos de independencia judicial.

Para la dirección del PP, al Gobierno "no le quedaba otra opción" que contestar a la petición de Casado que no fuera tenderles la mano. En este punto consideran positivo que hoy "no les hayan insultado" en el Pleno del Congreso cuando el líder de su partido ha sacado el tema. "Sánchez no ha sabido reaccionar", afirman fuentes del partido. Y reiteran: "siempre que nos han llamado, hemos ido".