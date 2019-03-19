Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

PP El juez cita como imputado al exconsejero madrileño Alfredo Prada por posible desfalco en el Campus de la Justicia

Según el magistrado, que investiga delitos de malversación, prevaricación, tráfico de influencias, delito societario y otros, "la sociedad no seguía ningún criterio de racionalidad económico-organizativo".

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El exvicepresidente segundo y exconsejero de Justicia madrileño Alfredo Prada. / EFE

El exvicepresidente segundo y exconsejero de Justicia madrileño Alfredo Prada. / EFE

El juez de la Audiencia Nacional José de la Mata ha imputado al exvicepresidente segundo y exconsejero de Justicia madrileño Alfredo Prada (PP) en la causa en la que investiga irregularidades en el proyecto del Campus de la Justicia de Madrid y le ha citado a declarar el próximo 27 de marzo.

El juez ha adoptado esta decisión en un auto en el que llama también a declarar ese día como investigados a tres técnicos: Isabelino Baños Fernández, Mariano José Sanz Piñar y Alicio de la Heras Rodríguez.

Según el juez, que investiga delitos de malversación, prevaricación, tráfico de influencias, delito societario y otros, "la sociedad Campus de la Justicia de Madrid no seguía ningún criterio de racionalidad económico-organizativo", y presentaba "un claro desequilibrio que se manifestaba en la existencia de un potente ámbito de personal directivo y una infraestructura de personal sumamente débil".

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad