PP en Madrid Cesados el director general de la Policía Municipal de Madrid y el gerente de la Ciudad

También se han aprobado los ceses de la hasta ahora directora general de Programación Cultural, Getsemaní de San Marcos y el director general de Deportes, Javier Odriozola.

El alcalde de Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, y la vicelacaldesa, Begoña Villacís (i), y la portavoz del Gobierno municipal, Inmaculada Sanz (d), durante una rueda de prensa. EFE/J.J. Guillén

La portavoz del Gobierno municipal del Ayuntamiento de Madrid, Inmaculada Sanz, ha anunciado en rueda de prensa posterior a la Junta de Gobierno que se ha aprobado el cese del director general de la Policía Municipal, Andrés Serrano, a petición de la nueva delegada del área (Sanz), y el del gerente de la Ciudad, Eloy Cuéllar, a petición propia.

En la primera Junta de Gobierno del pasado lunes, se informó de que se eliminaría la Gerencia de la Ciudad. También se han aprobado los ceses de la hasta ahora directora general de Programación Cultural, Getsemaní de San Marcos y el director general de Deportes, Javier Odriozola.

Asimismo se ha probado el cese de Carmen Rojas como coordinadora general de Cultura y Deportes y Turismo, el de Marisol Mena como directora General de Intervención en Paisaje Urbano y Patrimonio Cultural, y el de Teresa Jiménez Ortiz como secretaria general técnica de Cultura y Deportes.

Nuevos nombramientos

Por otra parte, se han aprobado dos nombramientos, el de María del Carmen González Fernández como secretaria general técnica de Cultura y Deporte, y el de Luis Lafuente Batanero como director general de Intervención en el Paisaje Urbano.

Pese a que el lunes se celebrará el día de la Policía Municipal, en el Retiro, no habrá nuevo director general de la Policía Municipal, que deberá ser nombrado en Junta de Gobierno la semana que viene.

