PP de Madrid El PP catapulta a Carromero en Madrid con dos cargos de relevancia, uno en el ayuntamiento y otro en el partido

El dirigente del PP de Madrid ha sido ascendido, por partida doble, como nuevo director general de Coordinación de la Alcaldía de la capital y como vicesecretario electoral dentro del partido. 

El vicesecretario electoral del PP de Madrid, Ángel Carromero. EFE

El dirigente del PP Ángel Carromero vuelve a la primera línea política desde que fuera condenado en 2012 en Cuba a cuatro años de cárcel por homicidio imprudente tras el accidente de tráfico en el que perdieron la vida los opositores Oswaldo Payá y Harold Cepero.

Carromero, que ayer fue designado vicesecretario electoral del PP de Madrid, ha sido nombrado este jueves nuevo director general de Coordinación de la Alcaldía de Madrid. Así lo ha anunciado en una rueda de prensa posterior a la Junta de Gobierno la portavoz del gobierno municipal, Inmaculada Sanz.

El PP de Madrid ha reorganizado sus áreas ejecutivas para reforzar la maquinaria del partido de cara a las próximas generales del 10-N. El ascenso de Carromero acompaña a Ana Camins como secretaria general tras la dimisión de Juan Carlos Vera, número dos del partido en Madrid. 

Dentro del círculo de Casado

Carromero, de 33 años, ha estado siempre vinculado al PP. Estuvo muy cerca del presidente del PP, Pablo Casado, en sus tiempos al frente de las juventudes del partido en 2012. Además, Carromero dejó la Junta Municipal de Moratalaz para ocupar una plaza en el Grupo Popular del Ayuntamiento de la capital en 2013. 

Fue jefe de gabinete en el anterior mandato del actual alcalde José Luis Martínez-Almeida tras ser fichado como asesor para el grupo municipal del PP por la exdirigente Esperanza Aguirre, que dimitió de su cargo como portavoz de este grupo en abril de 2017. 

Tras años en segundo plano, el partido le ha premiado con dos cargos relevancia a participar en la nueva etapa del PP de Madrid.

