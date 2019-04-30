Público
PP Moreno pide a Casado "construir mayorías desde el centro" mientras Vox le da apoyo en Andalucía 

"Uno tiene a veces que poner un pie un poquito más a la derecha y a veces un poquito más a la izquierda. Lo que no se debe dejar nunca es de tener un pie en el centro", ha afirmado el presidente del PP andaluz y de la Junta de Andalucía.

Juanma Moreno y Pablo Casado, este miércoles en Sevilla. EFE/Julio Muñoz

El presidente del PP andaluz y de la Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno, ha defendido la continuidad de Pablo Casado al frente de la dirección nacional del partido, y ha reivindicado que el partido conservador debe "construir mayorías desde el centro", aunque "a veces" tenga que mover "un poquito" un pie a la derecha o a la izquierda, en referencia a su pacto con Vox.

En declaraciones a su llegada al Comité Ejecutivo Nacional del PP, Moreno ha apostado por dar tiempo a Casado, que fue elegido hace nueve meses para el cargo y "tiene que seguir al frente del proyecto".

A su juicio, es necesario que la formación analice los errores por los que se ha producido la derrota en las elecciones generales de este domingo, y ha defendido en primer lugar afianzarse en el centro, que "donde están las mayorías sociales y políticas del país".

"Uno tiene a veces que poner un pie un poquito más a la derecha y a veces un poquito más a la izquierda. Lo que no se debe dejar nunca es de tener un pie en el centro, para generar proyectos de mayorías, que se hacen siempre desde posiciones equilibradas y centradas", ha insistido.

