El PP nombra a Marimar Blanco asesora de Vivienda en el Ayuntamiento de Madrid

madrid
La presidenta de la Fundación Víctimas del Terrorismo (FVT), María del Mar Blanco, ha sido nombrada por el PP asesora de su grupo en el Ayuntamiento de Madrid y adscrita a Vivienda, donde trabaja desde la semana pasada, han confirmado a Efe fuentes de este área.
Blanco, diputada en la anterior legislatura, ha entrado a formar parte del grupo de asesores del grupo del PP en el Ayuntamiento y ha sido asignada a la concejalía de Vivienda, informa este martes El Confidencial y han confirmado fuentes del Área de Vivienda.
En las elecciones generales del 10 de noviembre pasado Blanco fue la número uno del PP por Álava, lugar que en las elecciones del 28 de abril ocupó el exsecretario de Organización Javier Maroto, que no obtuvo escaño y pasó luego a ser senador por designación autonómica por Castilla y León.
