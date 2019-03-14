El periodista Pablo Montesinos será el cabeza de lista del PP por Málaga en las elecciones generales del 28 de abril, según han confirmado fuentes populares, que han explicado que su elección es una apuesta directa del líder del partido, Pablo Casado.
Responsable de la información sobre el PP en el diario Libertad Digital y colaborador en tertulias de numerosos medios de comunicación, Montesinos da el salto a la política y lo hace encabezando la lista de su provincia.
Nacido en Almería, Pablo Montesinos pasó su infancia en Málaga y allí vive su familia. El periodista, de 33 años, no es afiliado al PP y encabeza esta lista, por tanto, como independiente.
Según ha explicado el propio Montesinos, ha tomado esta decisión porque cree en el proyecto de Casado y considera que "en los momentos complejos hay que dar un paso al frente".
También ha asegurado que lo primero que piensa hacer como candidato es recorrer la provincia de Málaga.
Pablo Montesinos aceptó la propuesta de Casado esta semana, tras reunirse el pasado lunes con el líder del PP.
El partido está estos días cerrando los cabezas de lista y tiene intención de presentarlos en un acto este sábado en Madrid.
Un día después, el domingo, Pablo Casado estará precisamente en un acto en Málaga junto a Pablo Montesinos y junto al alcalde y candidato a la reelección, Francisco de la Torre, y el presidente del PP andaluz, Juanma Moreno.
