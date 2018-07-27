El Partido Popular quier escenificar un golpe de efecto contra Sánchez este domingo en la plaza Colón de Madrid. Lo harán mediante la concentración que están organizando conjuntamente con Ciudadanos y Vox bajo el lema "España unida ¡Elecciones ya!".
Pero los 'populares' han dado un paso más allá y han invitado a "cualquier persona que quiera ir a Madrid" a unirse a la convocatoria y se han comprometido a "facilitar el transporte", en palabras de su líder, Pablo Casado.
Casado ha señalado en una entrevista en Esradio que aquellas personas que quieran estar presentes en esa movilización en la calle que se dirijan a las sedes del PP para decir que quieren ir y ha subrayado que no hay que ser afiliado ni militante de su formación política. Fuentes del PP señalan a Público que las sedes de cada Comunidad Autónoma se harán cargo de los gastos derivados del viaje a la capital.
Para el líder del PP lo importante es que tanto ellos como Ciudadanos y Vox vayan todos a una, por lo que han acordado que no haya banderas de partidos, pero sí españolas. Casado también contactó con Coalición Canaria (CC), Unión del Pueblo Navarro (UPN), Partido Aragonés (PAR) y Foro Asturias para que se sumasen a este acto, al igual que a asociaciones de víctimas y otros colectivos.
Por lo pronto, la diputada de la formación canaria, Ana Oramas, desmintió en un mensaje en su cuenta de Twitter que CC haya aceptado manifestarse el domingo junto a la derecha. "Coalición Canaria no está en ningún frente con Vox, Cs y PP, ni estará en la manifestación de Colón", escribió.
