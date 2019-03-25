El PP ha colocado como número 3 al Senado por la provincia de Cádiz al concejal Domingo González, también candidato a la Alcaldía de Arcos y presidente del PP de dicha localidad. La noticia radica en que González está imputado en una causa por supuesto enchufismo en el ayuntamiento arcense.
El edil está siendo investigado por los delitos de prevaricación y tráfico de influencias y se le acusa junto a otros ediles de haber participado en la colocación en el Ayuntamiento arcense de un hijo, tres hermanas, dos tíos, seis sobrinos y cuatro cuñados.
El candidato del PP al Senado debe responder de la contratación en mayo de 2013 de un sobrino como personal de limpieza municipal. Entonces, el investigado era concejal de Cultura y Deportes del consistorio. El juicio, que todavía se tiene que celebrar, investigará un escándalo de enchufismo de más de 25 familias en el ayuntamiento cuando gobernaba el PP en el anterior mandato.
González sustituye en el puesto al Senado a José Ortiz, alcalde de Vejer, que ha sido el secretario de los populares en la Cámara Alta. Mientras, José Ignacio Landaluce, alcalde de Algeciras, repetirá como cabeza de lista por Cádiz y María José de Alba también repite como número dos. En las últimas generales de junio de 2016, el PP logró tres diputados y tres senadores por la provincia de Cádiz.
La secretaria de Organización del PSOE en la provincia de Cádiz, Araceli Maese, ya criticó en su día la elección de Domingo González como candidato a Alcalde de Arcos asegurando que “el caso de Arcos demuestra que Ciudadanos ha entregado el Gobierno andaluz a un partido que arrastra una losa muy grande de corrupción”. “Es un partido putrefacto y por desgracia cada día vemos como los tentáculos alcanzaban a muchos territorios”, ha añadido. En este sentido, ha manifestado que “la realidad no tarda ni un segundo en desmontar la pantomima del pacto PP-Ciudadanos de regeneración”.
