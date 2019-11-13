Público
El PP consigue provisionalmente el último escaño por Bizkaia, que pierde PNV

De confirmarse el primer recuento del voto en el extranjero, el acta será para Beatriz Fanjul, que se convertirá en la única diputada vasca del PP, y el que perderá el acta será el nacionalista Jon Aiartza. Con este cambio el PP pasará a tener 89 diputados, mientras que el PNV se queda con seis.

Recuento de votos en un colegio electoral. (EFE)

El recuento del voto en el extranjero ha dado de forma provisional, a falta de otro nuevo recuento, el último escaño por Bizkaia al Partido Popular en detrimento del PNV, han informado fuentes de estos partidos.

El escrutinio de las urnas el pasado domingo otorgó al PNV el octavo escaño por Bizkaia con una diferencia de 163 votos sobre el Partido Popular. Así, el PNV consiguió 4 diputados en esta circunscripción con sus 221.171 votos, mientras que el PP se quedó sin representación con 55.130 papeletas.

De confirmarse el primer recuento del voto en el extranjero, el acta será para Beatriz Fanjul, que se convertirá en la única diputada vasca del PP, y el que perderá el acta será el nacionalista Jon Aiartza.

Con este cambio el PP pasará a tener 89 diputados, mientras que el PNV se queda con 6, los mismos que obtuvo en abril.

