Las fuerzas de la derecha política redoblan su cruzada contra los lazos amarillos. Días después de las imágenes de Albert Rivera, líder de Ciudadanos, retirando este tipo de emblemas expuestos en la vía pública -en solidaridad con los dirigentes catalanes en prisión provisional-, el PP ha registrado este martes una ley contra la exhibición de estos y otros símbolos.
Pretenden prohibir a todos los trabajadores públicos y altos cargos de todas las administraciones que luzcan estos emblemas "excluyentes" en horas de trabajo, e incluso forzar a que denuncien su exhibición en todos los espacios públicos, esto es: plazas, calles, playas y edificios de titularidad pública.
La Proposición de Ley (PL) en efensa de la Convivencia Social, la Neutralidad Institucional y los Símbolos Nacionales no incorpora nuevas sanciones, sino que pretende acotar la normativa en vigor para asegurarse de que vete la exhibición de estos emblemas, y de que "proteja" los símbolos nacionales y oficiales". Quiere sortear las lagunas existentes en la legislación, bajo la premisa de que símbolos como los lazos amarillos atentan contra la paz social y la convivencia, según el texto registrado en la tarde del martes.
En palabras del secretario general del Grupo Parlamentario Popular, José Antonio Bermúdez de Castro,de aprobarse esta PL "todos aquellos [símbolos] no oficiales que vulneren los principios de neutralidad institucional se entenderán nulos de pleno derecho". "No nos inventamos nada nuevo, lo trasladamos a esta ley", apostillaba.
No obstante, Bermúdez de Castro reconoce que aún no han sondeado al resto de grupos parlamentarios para intentar lograr respaldos para su tramitación: "Esperamos que PSOE y Ciudadanos nos apoyen", apuntaba.
(Habrá ampliación)
