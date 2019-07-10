Público
El PP rechaza la carta de los diputados socialistas que piden su abstención y recuerda que Sánchez no lo hizo por Rajoy

Según los conservadores, "no es de recibo" que el presidente del Gobierno en funciones solicite ahora su abstención cuando llegó al punto de dimitir, siendo líder de la oposición, para no abstenerse y después "buscó el apoyo de partidos independentistas para echar a Rajoy" a través de una moción de censura.

09/07/2019.- El presidente del Gobierno en funciones, Pedro Sánchez (i) saluda al líder del PP, Pablo Casado, durante la entrevista que han mantenido en una nueva ronda de consultas para la investidura, este martes en el Congreso de los Diputados. EFE/Ki

El presidente del Gobierno en funciones, Pedro Sánchez, saluda al líder del PP, Pablo Casado, durante la entrevista que han mantenido este martes. EFE/Kiko Huesca

El PP ha replicado a la carta enviada por 66 diputados socialistas solicitando su abstención, igual que hicieron ellos en la investidura de Mariano Rajoy en 2016, recordando que el propio presidente del PSOE, Pedro Sánchez, se opuso "frontalmente" a abstenerse por lo que dimitió como diputado.

De esta manera, los conservadores ratifican su intención de no abstenerse para facilitar la investidura de Sánchez, tal y como este martes trasladó el líder del partido, Pablo Casado, en la reunión que mantuvo este martes en el Congreso con el presidente del Gobierno en funciones.

Según el PP, "no es de recibo" que Sánchez solicite ahora su abstención cuando llegó al punto de dimitir, siendo líder de la oposición, para no abstenerse y después "buscó el apoyo de partidos independentistas para echar a Rajoy" a través de una moción de censura.

Con esto, los conservadores consideran que rompió el "espíritu de colaboración constitucionalista" al que ahora apelan los diputados socialistas.

Aparte, las ministras en funciones Margarita Robles y Meritxell Batet o el actual presidente del Senado, Manuel Cruz, votaron no en esa investidura, destacan los conservadores. También critican que Sánchez se apoyara para gobernar en formaciones independentistas que defendían "la ruptura unilateral de la unidad de España".

Los conservadores han replicado a los 66 diputados socialistas con estas explicaciones a los medios pero no tienen previsto responder con una misiva propia a la carta de los socialistas. 

