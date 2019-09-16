Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

El PP recuerda a Rivera que Casado ya ofreció al PSOE un acuerdo con las tres condiciones

Desde Génova emplazan al presidente del Ejecutivo a "contestar a Albert Rivera" y recalcan, asimismo, que Casado "está dispuesto, como siempre ha hecho, a reunirse tanto con el líder de Cs como con Pedro Sánchez".

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Pedro Sánchez (i) y Pablo Casado (d) antes de su reunión en Moncloa. EFE

Pedro Sánchez (i) y Pablo Casado (d) antes de su reunión en Moncloa. EFE

Desde el Partido Popular han respondido a la oferta de Albert Rivera a una abstención con condiciones mediante un breve comunicado enviado a la prensa. Recuerdan que Casado "ya acudió el pasado mes de mayo a la Moncloa nada más celebrarse las elecciones generales y ofreció a Pedro Sánchez un acuerdo en política fiscal y presupuestaria y consensuar una actuación conjunta en Catalunya".

Añaden que en la segunda reunión con el socialista, tras las elecciones municipales y autonómicas, el líder del PP "añadió a su ofrecimiento de acuerdo un pacto para que los constitucionalistas gobernaran en Navarra incluso aceptando el voto afirmativo de los parlamentarios de Navarra Suma a su investidura".

Consideran, asimismo, que el presidente del gobierno en funciones "ya decidió por la vía de los hechos" en gobiernos de ayuntamientos y comunidades autónomas: "En Navarra, pactando con Bildu; en varias instituciones de Catalunya, pactando con los independentistas; en ayuntamientos y comunidades autónomas, pactando con Unidas Podemos".

"Sánchez dio un portazo a todos estos ofrecimientos -continúan- dejando claro su deseo de formar un gobierno 'progresista de izquierdas' para derogar las medidas del gobierno del PP, presentar de nuevo los presupuestos pactados con Unidas Podemos y apelar al diálogo con las formaciones independentistas" y subrayan que Sánchez "volvió a rechazar la mano tendida de Pablo Casado para llegar a pactos de Estado" en el último pleno.

Por último, emplazan al presidente del Ejecutivo a "contestar a Albert Rivera ya que hasta ahora ha rechazado todas estas propuestas del PP" recalcan, asimismo, que Casado "está dispuesto, como siempre ha hecho, a reunirse tanto con Albert Rivera como con Pedro Sánchez".

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad