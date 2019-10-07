Público
Público

10-N El PP saca a Juan José Cortés del Congreso y le lleva como cabeza de lista por Huelva al Senado

Se barajaba su salida de la lista a la Cámara Baja, después de que el presidente del PP andaluz y de la Junta, Juanma Moreno, pidiera cambios en las listas para integrar a los "mejores" de cara a la repetición electoral.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El presidente del PP, Pablo Casado, con el exdiputado por Huelva, Juan José Cortes. Fuente: PP

El presidente del PP, Pablo Casado, con el exdiputado por Huelva, Juan José Cortes. Fuente: PP

El diputado del PP por Huelva en la pasada legislatura Juan José Cortés ha confirmado a EFE que dejará la lista al Congreso y concurrirá como número uno al Senado por la misma provincia.

Cortés fue uno de los fichajes estrella del presidente del PP, Pablo Casado, para las elecciones del 28 de abril, a las que concurrió como cabeza de lista al Congreso por Huelva.

Hace semanas que se barajaba su salida de la lista a la Cámara Baja, después de que el presidente del PP andaluz y de la Junta, Juanma Moreno, pidiera cambios en las listas para integrar a los "mejores" de cara a la repetición electoral del próximo 10 de noviembre.

(Habrá ampliación)

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad