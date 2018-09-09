Público
PP Sáenz de Santamaría da plantón a Casado y no asiste a la Junta Directiva del PP en Barcelona

Alberto Núñez-Feijóo, Isabel Bonig o María Dolores de Cospedal son algunos de los grandes ausentes de la cita.

La exvicepresidenta del Gobierno, Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría. - EFE

La primera Junta Directiva Nacional -el máximo órgano entre congresos- con Pablo Casado al frente del PP se ha iniciado con la ausencia de Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría y buena parte de los 'barones' autonómicos, ya que solo han asistido los de Andalucía, Baleares, Catalunya, Navarra, La Rioja, Ceuta y Melilla.

A la reunión, que se celebra en Barcelona, no han acudido líderes regionales tan importantes como el presidente de la Xunta, Alberto Núñez-Feijóo; la presidenta del PPCV, Isabel Bonig; los presidentes de la Junta y del PP en Castilla y León, Juan Vicente Herrera y Alfonso Fernández Mañueco, respectivamente, o la todavía presidenta del PP de Castilla-La Mancha, María Dolores de Cospedal.

Tampoco han estado los presidentes regionales del PP vasco, canario, extremeño, aragonés, cántabro o asturiano, como tampoco el presidente del gobierno de Murcia.

Fuentes de la dirección del partido han indicado que Santamaría ya había justificado su ausencia y han añadido que muchos líderes regionales no han podido asistir a la Junta al coincidir con la celebración de numerosas festividades locales y regionales este fin de semana.

A preguntas de los periodistas sobre la ausencia de Soraya de Santamaría, el presidente del PP andaluz, Juanma Moreno, ha recalcado que ella justificó y adelantó que no podría acudir por motivos de agenda, por lo que ha pedido no "dramatizar ni exagerar estas cosas".

Santamaría, que tiene pendiente una reunión con el presidente del PP para decidir sobre su futuro, tampoco acudió el pasado jueves a la primera reunión del grupo parlamentario desde la llegada de Casado a la presidencia de la formación, cuya ausencia excusó previamente por motivos de agenda, aunque sí asistió al pleno parlamentario.

