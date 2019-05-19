El PP podría ser superado por el PSOE como primera fuerza en Castilla y León, según un sondeo  

El PP podría perder la elecciones en uno de sus bastiones históricos. Una encuesta de Sigma Dos publicada por el diario El Mundo abre la posibilidad de que el candidato popular, Alfonso Fernández Mañueco, no logre ser la primera fuerza, siendo superado por el socialista Luis Tudanca. Así las cosas, se reducen las opciones de que los populares logren mantener el Gobierno.
El sondeo contempla una caída del PP de entre 9 y 13 escaños y más de seis puntos. Los socialistas les superaría en votos, aunque quedarían prácticamente empatados en escaños. El PP ganaría en escaños al PSOE sólo en dos provincias de nueve: Ávila y Salamanca. Tudanca ganaría en las tres más pobladas y las que más procuradores reparten.
Con esta situación, la llave del Gobierno quedaría en manos de Ciudadanos. La formación naranja subiría seis puntos, alcanzando el 16,4% de los votos, lo que le llevaría a conseguir 14 diputados, suficientes para dar la mayoría al PP o al PSOE.
En cuarta posición, estaría Podemos, que se derrumba y pierde más de la mitad de sus votos. Conseguiría entre dos y tres puestos en la cámara. Vox, irrumpiría en la cámara con dos. Por último, la Unión del Pueblo Leonés (UPL), lograría un único diputado.
