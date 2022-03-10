Estás leyendo: PP y Vox llegan a un acuerdo de legislatura en Castilla y León

PP y Vox llegan a un acuerdo de legislatura en Castilla y León

PP y Vox han llegado a un acuerdo de Gobierno en la región en el mismo día en el que se constituyen las Cortes.

PP y Vox han llegado a un acuerdo de legislatura. "Hemos llegado a un acuerdo de legislatura con Vox sobre la base de un programa al servicio de las personas de #CYL y que permita un gobierno estable y sólido con pleno respeto al orden constitucional y al Estatuto de Autonomía de Castilla y León", ha anunciado Alfonso Fernández Mañueco en su cuenta de Twitter.

