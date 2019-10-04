El PP y Luis Bárcenas han logrado apartar al juez José Ricardo De Prada, ponente de la sentencia por Gürtel, del juicio de la caja B del partido conservador. El pleno de la Sala de lo Penal de la Audiencia Nacional ha tomado esta decisión este viernes, por la mínima.
El pleno lo integran 15 magistrados, de los que 8 han votado a favor y 7 en contra de apartar a De Prada. Entienden que su imparcialidad estaría comprometida, al haberse pronunciado ya sobre las cuentas opacas del Partido Popular en la sentencia de Gürtel. El PP fue condenado como partícipe a título lucrativo de la trama corrupta, y el tribunal dio por probada la existencia de la caja B en ese fallo.
(Habrá ampliación)
