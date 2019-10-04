Público
Corrupción del PP El PP y Bárcenas logran que la Audiencia Nacional aparte al ponente de Gürtel del juicio de la caja B

El pleno de la Sala de lo Penal acepta por un solo voto de diferencia una de las dos recusaciones planteadas contra el juez De Prada por el partido conservador, pero rechaza otra, relacionada con la pieza separada sobre la trama en Boadilla. 

Sede del Partido Popular en la calle Génova de Madrid. EFE

El PP y Luis Bárcenas han logrado apartar al juez José Ricardo De Prada, ponente de la sentencia por Gürtel, del juicio de la caja B del partido conservador. El pleno de la Sala de lo Penal de la Audiencia Nacional ha tomado esta decisión este viernes, por la mínima.

El pleno lo integran 15 magistrados, de los que 8 han votado a favor y 7 en contra de apartar a De Prada. Entienden que su imparcialidad estaría comprometida, al haberse pronunciado ya sobre las cuentas opacas del Partido Popular en la sentencia de Gürtel. El PP fue condenado como partícipe a título lucrativo de la trama corrupta, y el tribunal dio por probada la existencia de la caja B en ese fallo. 

