PP y Cs acuerdan que todos los partidos, incluido Vox, estén en la Mesa del Parlamento de Andalucía

PP y Ciudadanos han llegado a un acuerdo para que todos los partidos políticos, incluido Vox, estén representados en la Mesa del Parlamento de Andalucía, un acuerdo aún abierto y a la espera de que esta tarde Adelante Andalucía confirme que acepta las propuestas de ambas formaciones.
Así lo ha anunciado en rueda de prensa el líder de Ciudadanos (Cs), Juan Marín, en la víspera de la constitución del nuevo Parlamento de Andalucía, cuya presidencia sería ostentada por la formación naranja en caso de ser aceptada por Adelante Andalucía.
"La propuesta garantiza que todo el mundo esté representado en la Mesa de la Cámara con voz y con voto, recogiendo los resultados de las elecciones andaluzas", ha sostenido Marín.
HABRÁ AMPLIACIÓN
