PP y Cs acuerdan que todos los partidos, incluido Vox, estén en la Mesa del Parlamento de Andalucía

Así lo ha anunciado en rueda de prensa el líder de Ciudadanos (Cs), Juan Marín, en la víspera de la constitución del nuevo Parlamento de Andalucía, cuya presidencia sería ostentada por la formación naranja en caso de ser aceptada por Adelante Andalucía.

El líder del PP andaluzúz, Juan Manuel Moreno Bonilla, y el de Cs, Juan Marín, ante los periodistas tras una de las últimas reuniones para la negociación de un Gobierno autonómico, tras las elecciones del 21-D. EFE

PP y Ciudadanos han llegado a un acuerdo para que todos los partidos políticos, incluido Vox, estén representados en la Mesa del Parlamento de Andalucía, un acuerdo aún abierto y a la espera de que esta tarde Adelante Andalucía confirme que acepta las propuestas de ambas formaciones.

"La propuesta garantiza que todo el mundo esté representado en la Mesa de la Cámara con voz y con voto, recogiendo los resultados de las elecciones andaluzas", ha sostenido Marín.

HABRÁ AMPLIACIÓN

