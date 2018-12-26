Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

PP y Cs dicen que defenderán los derechos LGTBI pero confunden 'transgénero' con 'transgénico'

El error viene recogido en el punto número 85 del acuerdo programático de PP y Ciudadanos para formar gobierno en Andalucía. 

Publicidad
Media: 4
Votos: 1
Fragmento del acuerdo programático entre PP y CS

Fragmento del acuerdo programático entre PP y CS

"Defenderemos los derechos de las personas lesbianas, gais, bisexuales, transexuales, transgénico e intersexuales". Así comienza el punto número 85 del acuerdo programático de PP y Ciudadanos para gobernar Andalucía. Dicen defender los derechos de las personas LGTBI a la misma vez que confunden el término transgénero con el de transgénico. 

La diferencia entre ambos términos es sustancial. La RAE define transgénico como "organismo vivo" que "ha sido modificado mediante la adición de genes exógenos para lograr nuevas propiedades". Por su parte, la palabra transgénero se utiliza para referirnos a aquellas personas que se identifican con un género diferente al sexo con el que nacieron.

El error se encuentra aparece en el documento Medidas de desarrollo y prosperidad para un nuevo Gobierno en Andalucía, que fue hecho público el día de Navidad como el primer paso para la formación de un gobierno alternativo al de Susana Díaz en Andalucía, el primero de la democracia, en caso de conseguir la investidura, en el que no estará el PSOE. 

El documento -en el que no se recogen previsiones presupuestarias-contiene 90 medidas y en él PP y Ciudadanos defienden un proyecto propio que supone un giro hacia la derecha en las políticas educativas y sanitarias que hasta ahora venía aplicando el PSOE y combina diversos elementos, algunos del gusto del partido de ultraderecha, como la defensa de la unidad de España "frente al independentismo radical", la apertura de una reflexión al respecto de la RTVA, el cierre del consejo consultivo y una mención a la política migratoria en términos de mayor control policial. 

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad