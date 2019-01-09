PP y Cs firman el acuerdo de investidura a la espera del apoyo de Vox

PP y Ciudadanos han firmado hoy el acuerdo de gobierno para la investidura del popular Juanma Moreno, un pacto que necesitará de los votos de Vox para salir adelante.
El acuerdo ha sido suscrito en el Parlamento andaluz por los líderes andaluces de ambos partidos, Juanma Moreno (PP) y Juan Marín (Cs), y por los secretarios generales a nivel nacional, Teodoro García Egea (PP) y José Manuel Villegas (Cs).
Después de que comparezcan Moreno y Marín ante los medios, los representantes del PP se reunirán con Vox para buscar un acuerdo que garantice el éxito de la investidura del candidato popular.
(Habrá ampliación)
