Vox apoya la investidura de Moreno da vía libre al Gobierno de PP y Cs en Andalucía

PP y Vox han cerrado esta tarde un acuerdo para permitir la investidura de Juan Manuel Moreno Bonilla como presidente de la Junta de Andalucía, según fuentes de la dirección del partido de Pablo Casado.
Según las mismas fuentes, en este acuerdo se retiran de la propuesta inicial de Vox sus demandas de derogar la ley de violencia de género, la ley LGTBI y la ley de Igualdad. También se ha incluido en el acuerdo entre ambos partidos un primer punto sobre la creación de empleo de calidad, que estaba ausente en la propuesta que Vox había hecho inicialmente.
El acuerdo con el partido de ultraderecha se ha producido en una reunión en Sevilla (que continúa todavía) posterior a la firma entre PP y Ciudadanos del pacto de gobierno para la investidura de Moreno Bonilla. El acuerdo ha sido suscrito en el Parlamento andaluz por los líderes andaluces de ambos partidos, Juan Manuel Moreno Bonilla (PP) y Juan Marín (Cs), y por los secretarios generales a nivel nacional, Teodoro García Egea (PP) y José Manuel Villegas (Cs).
El documento de PP y Cs, de siete puntos, contempla que la formación naranja apoyará al líder del PP-A como presidente de la Junta, mientras que Moreno nombraría a Marín vicepresidente de su Ejecutivo.
El texto establece que el nuevo Gobierno de la Junta estará compuesto por un número de consejerías y delegaciones "menor al actual", y la estructura del mismo se hará "de forma consensuada por ambas formaciones". Además, ese Ejecutivo "establecerá sus prioridades en los acuerdos programáticos firmados por ambas fuerzas políticas".
Y el último punto del acuerdo firmado este miércoles sostiene que "cualquier modificación de los puntos previo requerirá del consenso expreso del PP y Cs", en lo que parece un blindaje frente a las demandas de Vox.
