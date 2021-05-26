Estás leyendo: Preacuerdo entre el Gobierno y los agentes sociales para prorrogar los ERTE hasta finales de septiembre

Público
Público

La prórroga de los ERTE Preacuerdo entre el Gobierno y los agentes sociales para prorrogar los ERTE hasta finales de septiembre

El Ministerio de Inclusión, Seguridad Social y Migraciones ha enviado propuesta a los agentes sociales a unas 12 horas del Consejo de Ministros extraordinario previsto para aprobar la medida. Tanto sindicatos como patronales la habrían aceptado.

José Luis Escrivá
El ministro de Inclusión, Seguridad Social y Migraciones, José Luis Escrivá, este miércoles en el Congreso. Emilio Naranjo / EFE

madrid

Actualizado:

El Ministerio de Inclusión, Seguridad Social y Migraciones ha remitido a los agentes sociales una última propuesta para tratar de salvar la prórroga de los denominados expedientes temporales de regulación de empleo (ERTE) a apenas 24 horas de que se celebre el Consejo de Ministros que deberá sacar adelante la medida.

Según fuentes del diálogo social, tanto los sindicatos como las patronales habrían validado esta última propuesta del Ejecutivo, después de que este martes no se lograra un acuerdo sobre la fórmula para prorrogar este mecanismo.

Tras fracasar las últimas negociaciones en el seno del dialogo social, el departamento dirigido por José Luis Escrivá ha enviado este miércoles una propuesta actualizada con el objetivo de alcanzar un acuerdo que permita prorrogar el mecanismo de los ERTE.

El principal escollo residía en la reticencia de patronales y sindicatos a validar el sistema propuesto por el Ministerio de Inclusión. En este sentido, Escrivá quería implantar un sistema de incentivos que premiara a aquellos trabajadores que se recuperen desde el ERTE a su actividad laboral en detrimento de aquellos que siguen acogiéndose a este mecanismo de protección (la idea es aumentar las exoneraciones de las cotizaciones a la Seguridad Social de los asalariados recuperados, que recibirían mayores prestaciones que los trabajadores que siguen acogiéndose al ERTE). Hasta la mañana de este mismo miércoles, Escrivá mantenía su propuesta de exoneraciones. 

La ampliación de los ERTE llegaría hasta el próximo 30 de septiembre, aunque todavía no se han revelado los términos del acuerdo que han aceptado los agentes sociales, quienes sólo estaban dispuestos a dar su visto bueno si se mantenían en las mismas condiciones de los que todavía están en vigor.

((Habrá ampliación))

Más noticias

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público