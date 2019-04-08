Público
Público
Únete a nosotros

Precampaña electoral La Comunidad de Madrid abrirá diligencias previas para estudiar la proyección del vídeo de los papeles de Bárcenas

Fuentes del Gobierno regional han explicado que con la apertura de esta investigación se escuchará a las partes y se determinará si se ha infringido la Ley de Patrimonio de la Comunidad de Madrid.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
La fachada de la Casa de la Panadería de la Plaza Mayor de Madrid, con imágenes de gran formato de los conocidos como 'papeles de Bárcenas'. EFE / Rodrigo Jiménez

La fachada de la Casa de la Panadería de la Plaza Mayor , con imágenes de  los "papeles de Bárcenas". EFE 

La Comunidad de Madrid abrirá diligencias previas para estudiar la proyección, por parte de Podemos, de un vídeo mapping en la Plaza Mayor, espacio protegido, donde se vieron imágenes de los conocidos como papeles de Bárcenas y, en su caso, abrir un proceso sancionador.

Lo ha avanzado el presidente regional, Ángel Garrido, en declaraciones a los medios de comunicación, tras la entrega de las ayudas anuales concedidas por la Fundación Mutua Madrileña.

"Es lamentable que Podemos utilice "los espacios de todos para fines políticos y propagandísticos", asegura Pedro Sánchez

El dirigente regional ha sostenido que para utilizar la Plaza Mayor, un espacio que está catalogado como Bien de Interés Cultural, se necesita autorización de la Comisión Local de Patrimonio Histórico, "que no ha sido concedida ni ha sido solicitada". "Ha sido un episodio absolutamente lamentable de utilización del espacio público de una forma absolutamente perversa", ha manifestado.

Para el presidente, es "lamentable" que Podemos utilice "los espacios de todos para fines políticos y propagandísticos". Por ello, espera que no se vuelva a repetir pero insiste en que abrirán dichas diligencias con el objetivo de "tomar medidas si fuera necesario".

Sanciones de hasta 60.000 euros

Posteriormente, fuentes del Gobierno regional han explicado que con la apertura de esta investigación se escuchará a las partes y se determinará si se ha infringido la Ley de Patrimonio de la Comunidad de Madrid, en su articulo número 42.

De ser así, se abrirá un expediente sancionador y, en el tiempo correspondiente dado que se trata de un "procedimiento garantista", se determinará si se establece un sanción, que podría alcanzar hasta los 60.000 euros.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad