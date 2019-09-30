Ahora Gobierno, ahora España será el lema del PSOE en la campaña electoral para las elecciones del próximo 10 de noviembre. El jefe del Ejecutivo en funciones y secretario general de los socialistas, Pedro Sánchez, presentará a mediodía la nueva campaña socialista en el madrileño espacio Próxima Estación, situado en Príncipe Pío, aunque en la sede del PSOE en la calle Ferraz ya han colgado una gran lona roja en la que puede leerse el que será su lema de campaña.
Un eslogan que coincide con el mensaje que repite en los últimos días el presidente del Gobierno en funciones, quien se muestra convencido de que tras las elecciones del 10-N "habrá Gobierno socialista o seguiremos en el bloqueo".
En el acto de este lunes, Sánchez estará arropado por buena parte de su Ejecutiva y de ministros de su gabinete.
La presentación de la campaña de los socialistas tiene lugar después de que el Comité Federal del PSOE marcara el pasado sábado la estrategia electoral del partido para el 10-N.
En esa reunión, el Comité Federal otorgó un mandato al Comité de listas para conformar las candidaturas que, en principio, serán las mismas que ya concurrieron el 28 de abril.
El Comité electoral se reúne también a partir de las diez de esta mañana y dará a conocer esta tarde la composición de las listas, en las que no se esperan novedades.
