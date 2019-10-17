Público
Precampaña electoral Habrá un solo debate electoral, el día 4 y organizado por la Academia de Televisión

Se celebrará en el Palacio de Cristal de la Casa de Campo y participarán los candidatos de PSOE, PP, Ciudadanos, Unidas Podemos y Vox. El PP cedió a su pretensión de hacerlo el 5 de noviembre para que se conocieran los datos del paro

Pablo Casao y Albert Rivera, junto a Pedro Sánchez, en el segundo debate electoral del 28-A. EFE

El PSOE al final impuso su criterio y, de cara a las elecciones generales del próximo 10 de noviembre, habrá un solo debate electoral el 4 de noviembre, lunes, organizado por la Academia de Televisión, según informaron a Público fuentes socialistas.

El debate se celebrará en el pabellón de Cristal de la Casa de Campo y habrá señal abierta a todas las televisiones que quieran conectarse o a cualquier otro medio de comunicación, y en el mismo participaran los cinco partidos con mayor representación parlamentaria: PSOE, PP, Ciudadanos, Unidas Podemos y, por primera vez, Vox.

Así se acordó en la última reunión celebrada este jueves, donde el PP cedió finalmente a su pretensión de hacerlo el 5 de noviembre, con el objetivo de que se conocieran los datos de paro que saldrán ese día.

