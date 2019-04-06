La fachada de la Casa de la Panadería de la Plaza Mayor de Madrid se ha iluminado esta noche con imágenes de gran formato de los conocidos como "papeles de Bárcenas", donde aparecen los nombres de "M. Rajoy" o "R. Rato", y otra con Pedro Sánchez y Albert Rivera y la leyenda "pero tampoco te conformes".
Una empresa de proyecciones especializada en vídeo mapping, Snake Producciones, ha instalado esta tarde sobre un andamio el proyector desde el que entre las 21:00 y hasta las 23:00 horas se estarán iluminando en bucle estas dos composiciones, aunque se desconocen los promotores de la iniciativa ni quién ha hecho el encargo.
Así, la fachada de este emblemático edificio —donde se alberga, entre otros, el Centro de Turismo Plaza Mayor— ha servido de pantalla sobre la que desplegar los papeles de Bárcenas en los que aparecen las anotaciones del extesorero del PP sobre pagos a M. Rajoy, R. Rato o Jaime Mayor.
En la imagen que le sigue se puede ver al presidente del Gobierno Pedro Sánchez estrechando la mano del líder de Ciudadanos, Albert Rivera, a la que se le superpone la frase "pero tampoco te conformes".
