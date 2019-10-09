Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Precampaña electoral Sánchez anuncia un plan contra el bloqueo: gobierno en diciembre, sin vacaciones y techo de gasto

El presidente en funciones dice que concretará este fin de semana las propuestas para que se forme Ejecutivo cuanto antes

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El secretario general del PSOE y presidente del Gobierno en funciones, Pedro Sánchez, durante la presentación del programa electoral de su partido para las elecciones del 10 de noviembre. EFE/Chema Moya

El secretario general del PSOE y presidente del Gobierno en funciones, Pedro Sánchez, durante la presentación del programa electoral de su partido para las elecciones del 10 de noviembre. EFE/Chema Moya

El presidente del Gobierno en funciones, Pedro Sánchez, anunció este miércoles lo que denominó como un plan para vencer el bloqueo que desgranó en tres puntos: acelerar los plazos para que haya Gobierno en diciembre; suprimir las vacaciones navideñas y que se declare hábil enero, y la presentación inmediata del techo de gasto para unos nuevos Presupuestos.

Sánchez, en una entrevista en Telecinco, indicó que este fin de semana dará más detalles de dicho plan, pero insistió en la urgencia que tiene este país para que haya un Gobierno cuanto antes que afronte los desafíos que se avecinan, entre los que citó la crisis económica, el conflicto con Catalunya y el Brexit.

(Habra ampliación)          

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad