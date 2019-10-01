El secretario general del PSOE. Pedro Sánchez, cerró este martes su jornada de actos políticos en Aragón con un mitin en Zaragoza en el que admitió tener un "sentimiento de deuda" con todos aquellos que querían un Gobierno progresista y no ha sido posible, por lo que pidió "un nuevo esfuerzo" para acabar con el bloqueo y que haya un Gobierno del PSOE tras el 10-N.
Sánchez destacó que en cada elección se presentan mas partidos políticos y, en su opinión, "cuantos más fuerzas políticas hay, más queda en evidencia que sólo el PSOE puede garantizar un Gobierno". Por ello, vino a pedir agrupar el voto en la siglas socialistas, "y quien quiera más bloqueo, tiene otras opciones".
El candidato socialista insistió en que al PSOE "no le basta con ganar", como se demostró el 28-A y pidió, como hizo antes el presidente de Aragon, Javier Lambán; una fuerza suficiente en el Parlamento para gobernar cuatro años.
Sánchez insistió que España tiene que acabar con cuatro años de inestabilidad política y cerrar esta etapa de provisionalidad, "porque es incomprensible que estemos tantos meses varados", se lamentó.
De nuevo, el candidato socialista volvió a presumir que el PSOE es el único partido que lleva la "E" de España en sus siglas y dijo que detrás de ella está un proyecto de país ecologista, feminista y de políticas sociales.
Finalmente, sin hacer casi mención al 1-O, volvió a pedir a los independentistas que apuesten por la convivencia y condenen todo tipo de violencia, venga de donde venga.
