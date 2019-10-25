Público
Precampaña electoral Sánchez dice que la sentencia del "procés" está para cumplirse y que la amnistía "es inconstitucional"

Insiste en que Torra no han condenado con rotundidad la violencia y le pide que dé las gracias a las Fuerzas de Seguridad

El presidente del Gobierno en funciones, Pedro Sánchez, durante la entrevista para La Sexta. POOL MONCLOA/Borja Puig de la Bellacasa

El presidente del Gobierno en funciones, Pedro Sánchez, alejó cualquier posibilidad de indulto a los condenados por el "procés" y aseguró que su Gobierno va a defender que "la sentencia está para ejecutarse y cumplirse en su totalidad", dijo.

Sánchez, en una nueva entrevista en La Sexta, también cerró cualquier posibilidad de que haya una aministía como le piden varios partidos independentistas, y aseguró que "una amnistía es inconstitucional, es ilegal", afirmó.

En todo momento, Sánchez mantuvo un tono muy duro con el president de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, a quien volvió a acusar de no condenar con rotundidad la violencia, de no hacer un llamamiento a la convivencia y le reprochó hasta no haber dado las gracias a las Fuerzas de Seguridad "por haber defendido a la sociedad catalana", afirmó.

