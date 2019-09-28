El secretario general del PSOE, Pedro Sánchez, hizo un intenso llamamiento al "compromiso y la movilización" de los socialistas de cara al 10-N para acabar con la parálisis y el bloqueo político, en un claro llamamiento a concentrar el voto en las siglas socialistas, "frente a otras fuerzas que no pueden gobernar", dijo.

Sánchez, ante el Comité Federal, apenas se refirió al fracaso de su investidura y lo que ha ocurrido en estos últimos meses, "no merece perder más el tiempo por una victoria que el resto de actores no reconoce", y pidió a los suyos que "no caigan en reproches", sino en dar una respuesta a los desafíos de este país.

El líder socialista apeló todo el tiempo al orgullo de los socialistas y dijo que, entre las mucha ofertas políticas que se presentan a las elecciones, "sólo hay una que garantiza un gobierno progresista, cohesionado y coherente, que es la que representan el Partido Socialista", dijo.

