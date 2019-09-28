Público
Precampaña electoral Sánchez llama a la movilización y no caer en reproches para acabar con el bloqueo

Arenga a los suyos, pide agrupar el voto y dice que sólo el PSOE puede garantizar "un Gobierno progresista y cohesionado"

El secretario general del PSOE, Pedro Sánchez (c), reúne este sábado a su Comité Federal, máximo órgano de decisión entre congresos, para desarrollar la estrategia electoral, movilizar el aparato y dar mandato al Comité de listas para elaborar las candida

El secretario general del PSOE, Pedro Sánchez (c), reúne este sábado a su Comité Federal, máximo órgano de decisión entre congresos, para desarrollar la estrategia electoral, movilizar el aparato y dar mandato al Comité de listas para elaborar las candidaturas para el 10 de noviembre que, en principio, serán las mismas que las que concurrieron el 28 de abril. Junto a él, el secretario de Organización, José Luis Ábalos (d) y la presidenta d los socialistas, Cristina Narbona. EFE/Luca Piergiovanni

El secretario general del PSOE, Pedro Sánchez, hizo un intenso llamamiento al "compromiso y la movilización" de los socialistas de cara al 10-N para acabar con la parálisis y el bloqueo político, en un claro llamamiento a concentrar el voto en las siglas socialistas, "frente a otras fuerzas que no pueden gobernar", dijo.

Sánchez, ante el Comité Federal, apenas se refirió al fracaso de su investidura y lo que ha ocurrido en estos últimos meses, "no merece perder más el tiempo por una victoria que el resto de actores no reconoce", y pidió a los suyos que "no caigan en reproches", sino en dar una respuesta a los desafíos de este país.

El líder socialista apeló todo el tiempo al orgullo de los socialistas y dijo que, entre las mucha ofertas políticas que se presentan a las elecciones, "sólo hay una que garantiza un gobierno progresista, cohesionado y coherente, que es la que representan el Partido Socialista", dijo.

