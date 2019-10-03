El presidente del Gobierno en funciones, Pedro Sánchez, insistió este jueves en que el Ejecutivo tiene sobre la mesa la posibilidad de aplicar la Ley de Seguridad Nacional o el artículo 155 si es necesario, pero insistió en que "si no se comenten irresponsabilidades, el Gobierno no pondrá en marcha medidas, ellos son los que aprietan el botón. Y y no amenazo, advierto", dijo.
Sanchez, en una entrevista en niusdiario.es, reiteró que su objetivo es actuar de una manera proporcional ante cualquier desafío, pero explicó que su Ejecutivo tiene que esta preparado, "porque es una obligación del Gobierno de España"; dijo.
El candidato socialista insistió en que está convencido de que la sociedad catalana no quiere la independencia, sino la convivencia. Y, en este sentido, reprochó a los partidos independentista que lo que quieren "es sacar a España de Catalunya, no quieren sacar a Cataluña de España"; dijo.
Sánchez, en todo momento, mostró su preocupación por la situación catalana y las actuaciones violentas que se haN detectado, y al ser pregunto sobre si le preocupaba que se pueda establecer el terrorismo en Catalunya, contestó que era algo que sí le inquietaba.
A nivel más electoral, Sánchez mostró su convencimiento de que aunque se repitan los resultados del 28 de abril "habrá actitudes distintas" de cara a la formación de Gobierno, y al ser preguntado si contemplaba un Ejecutivo pactando con el partido de Albert Rivera, contestó: "Eso es ciencia ficción". Aseguró, además, que quiere un Gobierno como el actual, con independientes de prestigio.
(Habrá ampliación)
