El candidato socialista a la Presidencia del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, hizo pública este domingo una propuesta que denominó: "Plan para avanzar y vencer el bloqueo" en la que, entre otras cosas, se compromete a que si gana las elecciones presentará en el plazo de 48 horas tras las elecciones del 10-N una propuesta a cada fuerza política con el objetivo de formar gobierno en el plazo de un mes.
En concreto, Sánchez ofrecerá al resto de grupos parlamentarios, para evitar el bloqueo, un paquete de Pactos de Estado del que destaca cuatro puntos; acuerdo en defensa de la democracia, la Constitución y la integridad territorial de España; acuerdo por un nuevo Pacto de Toledo; acuerdo de financiación autonómica y local y acuerdo contra el bloqueo para modificar la fórmula de investidura.
Además, en este plan apunta que para conformar una mayoría progresista en la Cámara Baja que dé estabilidad a su Gobierno ofrecerá un acuerdo programático, por lo que descarta cualquier posibilidad de que vuelva a proponer un Gobierno de coalición con Unidas Podemos.
