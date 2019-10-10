Público
Precampaña electoral Sánchez presentará a las 48 horas del 10-N una propuesta a cada partido para formar Gobierno

El plan para vencer el bloqueo de Sánchez, si gana las elecciones, plantea cuatro grandes acuerdos: defensa de la Constitución y la integridad territorial de España; Pacto de Toledo, financiación autonómica y nuevo modelo de investidura. Para buscar la estabilidad propondrá a las fuerzas progresistas un acuerdo programático, pero no un Gobierno de coalición

10/10/2019.- El presidente del Gobierno en funciones, Pedro Sánchez, interviene en un acto de precampaña electoral celebrado este jueves en Teruel. EFE/ Antonio García

El candidato socialista a la Presidencia del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, hizo pública este domingo una propuesta que denominó: "Plan para avanzar y vencer el bloqueo" en la que, entre otras cosas, se compromete a que si gana las elecciones presentará en el plazo de 48 horas tras las elecciones del 10-N una propuesta a cada fuerza política con el objetivo de formar gobierno en el plazo de un mes.

En concreto, Sánchez ofrecerá al resto de grupos parlamentarios, para evitar el bloqueo, un paquete de Pactos de Estado del que destaca cuatro puntos; acuerdo en defensa de la democracia, la Constitución y la integridad territorial de España; acuerdo por un nuevo Pacto de Toledo; acuerdo de financiación autonómica y local y acuerdo contra el bloqueo para modificar la fórmula de investidura.

Además, en este plan apunta que para conformar una mayoría progresista en la Cámara Baja que dé estabilidad a su Gobierno ofrecerá un acuerdo programático, por lo que descarta cualquier posibilidad de que vuelva a proponer un Gobierno de coalición con Unidas Podemos.

