El candidato socialista a la Presidencia del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, hizo mención a las sentencias del Tribunal Supremo que dan vía libre a la exhumación del dictador Francisco Franco, durante un acto político en Teruel, y anunció que su Gobierno sacará los restos del dictador del Valle de los Caídos, aunque no precisó la fecha ni cuando tomará la decisión el Consejo de Ministros.

De hecho, durante todo el jueves y tras conocerse las últimas resoluciones del Tribunal Supremo, desde el Gobierno no se aclaró si ei ultimo trámite que tiene que hacer el Consejo de MInistros, que básicamente es poner fecha a la exhumación y ejecutarla, irá a la reunión de este viernes o se retrasará una semana más.

Sánchez lo que sí puso en valor durante su intervención es que la exhumación del dictador tiene el aval del poder Legislativo, Ejecutivo y Judicial, y aseguró que cuando se dé este paso, "saldaremos una deuda con la memoria, la reparación y la justicia", dijo.

De izq. a der., el presidente de Aragón, Javier Lambán; el presidente del Gobierno en funciones, Pedro Sánchez; la secretario general del PSOE en Teruel, Mayte Pérez; el candidato socialista al Congreso de los Diputados por Teruel, Herminio Sancho; y la secretaria general del PSOE de Castilla-La Mancha, Virginia Barcones, en un acto de precampaña electoral celebrado en Teruel. EFE/ Antonio García

El líder socialista recordó las críticas que vienen de Vox contra esta decisión, y culpó al PP y a Ciudadanos de haber "envalentonado" a la ultraderecha al haber pactado con esta formación en distintas comunidades y ayuntamientos.

Por ello, volvió a insistir en que no habrá "gran coalición" ni acuerdos para gobernar con estos dos partidos, pero insistió en pedirles a ambos que no vuelvan a bloquear la posibilidad de que haya cuanto antes un Gobierno en España. "Yo no les pido que me apoyen, les pido que no bloqueen, porque el adversario que tenemos es el bloqueo", afirmó.

En este sentido, pidió a los suyos que entiendan bien cuál es su objetivo y no crean los mensajes de Unidas Podemos de que habrá un acuerdo para gobernar con PP o Ciudadanos, "eso es sólo un espantajo con el que quieren ocultar que ellos impidieron que hubiera un Gobierno socialista"; afirmó.

Sánchez, con más énfasis que en otras ocasiones, hizo este jueves un llamamiento a la movilización, como única salida a la actual situación, "porque una España movilizada, será una España desbloqueada", concluyó.