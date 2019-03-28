El número dos de la lista del PP por Madrid al Congreso, Adolfo Suárez Illana, ha pedido esta tarde "disculpas" por sus declaraciones de la mañana de este jueves en relación con la legislación del aborto en Nueva York.

Suárez Illana, en declaraciones a los periodistas antes de participar en un acto público del PP en Logroño, ha respondido a la polémica suscitada por unas declaraciones realizadas esta mañana a Onda Cero.

"He estado toda la tarde buscando si era correcta o no mi afirmación"

"Después de haber hecho la comparación entre lo que hacían los neandertales con la ley de Nueva York -ley de salud reproductiva de Nueva York- he estado toda la tarde buscando si era correcta o no mi afirmación sobre esa norma", ha explicado. Un despacho de abogados de esa ciudad le ha confirmado que no lo es, ha añadido. "Cuando uno se equivoca y mete la pata, lo mejor es pedir disculpas", ha matizado el candidato popular, quien ha hecho, además, "una defensa contundente de la vida, aunque la mayoría de la sociedad española no opine lo mismo".



Suárez en declaraciones a esa emisora, defendió que "hay que ayudar a las mujeres que tienen que decidir si quieren ser madres de un niño vivo o muerto" y aseguró que en Nueva York "se acaba de aprobar una ley por la cual se permite el aborto después del nacimiento".