Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Presidenta parlamento andaluz Marta Bosquet normaliza a Vox y dice que espera de ellos "lo mismo que del resto"

La nueva presidenta del Parlamento de Andalucía y diputada por Ciudadanos asegura en una entrevista en 'El Mundo' que tendrá un papel neutral durante su mandato. 

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
La diputada almeriense de Ciudadanos Marta Bosquet, durante su intervención tras ser elegida presidenta de la Cámara andaluza, con los votos de su grupo, del PP-A y de Vox, convirtiéndose así en la primera de la formación naranja al frente de un Parlament

La diputada almeriense de Ciudadanos Marta Bosquet, durante su intervención tras ser elegida presidenta de la Cámara andaluza. EFE/Julio Muñoz

La nueva presidenta del Parlamento andaluz, Marta Bosquet, aseguró en una entrevista que espera de los diputados de Vox "lo mismo que del resto de diputados. Ni más ni menos". 

Bosquet considera además que "desprestigiar" a Vox "es menospreciar a sus votantes", según analizó en la entrevista realizada en El Mundo. "Desprestigiar a cualquier fuerza parlamentaria sería como desprestigiar a los votantes andaluces y no seré yo quien menosprecie un voto. Respeto a todos los andaluces por igual, me voten a mí o a otra fuerza política", concluyó. 

Esta mirada sobre Vox, así como frente al resto de partidos, se debe a la postura neutral que Bosquet quiere mantener como nueva presidenta del Parlamento: "El respeto a las decisiones que se tomen en la Mesa y el respeto mutuo que nos debemos todos. No existe ninguna distinción entre las fuerzas políticas ni los diputados. Son 109 diputados elegidos por la voluntad de los andaluces". 

Sin embargo, la nueva presidenta no dudó en atacar al gobierno de Pedro Sánchez y a su formato de Gobierno: "Tenemos un presidente del Gobierno, que lo es, no por haber ganado unas elecciones, sino por tener el apoyo de unas fuerzas contrarias a la Constitución que no creen en la unidad de España". 

Sobre las funciones dentro de su cargo, espera proyectar una imagen de transparencia y renovación política: "Mi etapa será total y absolutamente transparente, primando los criterios técnicos por encima de cualquier decisión política". 

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad