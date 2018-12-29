La nueva presidenta del Parlamento andaluz, Marta Bosquet, aseguró en una entrevista que espera de los diputados de Vox "lo mismo que del resto de diputados. Ni más ni menos".

Bosquet considera además que "desprestigiar" a Vox "es menospreciar a sus votantes", según analizó en la entrevista realizada en El Mundo. "Desprestigiar a cualquier fuerza parlamentaria sería como desprestigiar a los votantes andaluces y no seré yo quien menosprecie un voto. Respeto a todos los andaluces por igual, me voten a mí o a otra fuerza política", concluyó.



Esta mirada sobre Vox, así como frente al resto de partidos, se debe a la postura neutral que Bosquet quiere mantener como nueva presidenta del Parlamento: "El respeto a las decisiones que se tomen en la Mesa y el respeto mutuo que nos debemos todos. No existe ninguna distinción entre las fuerzas políticas ni los diputados. Son 109 diputados elegidos por la voluntad de los andaluces".

Sin embargo, la nueva presidenta no dudó en atacar al gobierno de Pedro Sánchez y a su formato de Gobierno: "Tenemos un presidente del Gobierno, que lo es, no por haber ganado unas elecciones, sino por tener el apoyo de unas fuerzas contrarias a la Constitución que no creen en la unidad de España".

Sobre las funciones dentro de su cargo, espera proyectar una imagen de transparencia y renovación política: "Mi etapa será total y absolutamente transparente, primando los criterios técnicos por encima de cualquier decisión política".