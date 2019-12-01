Pilar Llop, actual senadora y exdelegada para la Violencia de Género, será la presidenta del Senado, según ha adelantado el diario El País. Esta será la propuesta del PSOE y tendrá que ser aprobada por la cámara.
Además, Meritxell Batet volverá a ser propuesta como presidenta del Congreso de los Diputados. Estas variaciones llevarían a que Manuel Cruz, del PSC, dejara de estar al frente del Senado
Llop fue desde marzo de 2011 hasta abril de 2015 letrada del Gabinete Técnico del Consejo General del Poder Judicial (CGPJ), con responsabilidades como la jefatura de la Sección Observatorio Violencia Doméstica y de Género, secretaria de la Comisión Igualdad, secretaria Foro Justicia y Discapacidad, y secretaria del Comité de Dirección del Consejo General del Poder Judicial.
Ha trabajado en diversos países de la Unión Europea y en situación de preadhesión así como en América Latina en temas relacionados con reformas de los sistemas judiciales, en materia penal y en violencia de género.
