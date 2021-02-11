El presidente canario comparecerá ante el Senado y el Parlamento Europeo para abordar la crisis migratoria en las islas

LAS PALMAS DE GRAN CANARIA
El portavoz del Gobierno de Canarias, Julio Pérez, ha anunciado que el presidente, Ángel Víctor Torres, comparecerá durante las próximas semanas en sendos actos en el Senado y ante una Comisión del Parlamento Europeo para abordar la crisis migratoria que está sufriendo el archipiélago.
"El Gobierno sigue con el mismo interés y la misma preocupación la evolución del fenómeno. En enero el número de migrantes que ha venido a seguido siendo elevado, se ha puesto en funcionamiento alguno de los alojamientos que el Gobierno de Nación había previsto", dijo tras el Consejo de Gobierno de este jueves.
No obstante, Pérez señaló que la situación general obliga a mantener la reclamación de Canarias al Estado de un plan de actuaciones "más adecuado" y "más suficiente" que lo que se viene llevando a cabo hasta la actualidad.
Por ello, el presidente, Ángel Víctor Torres, comparecerá el 19 de febrero en el Senado para hablar básicamente de migración aunque pondrán sobre la mesa otros problemas del archipiélago como el económico o el impacto de la pandemia en el turismo.
Posteriormente, el 1 de marzo, el máximo dirigente regional hablará a petición propia ante la Comisión de Derechos Civiles y de Justicia y de Asuntos de Interior del Parlamento Europeo.
