El presidente del Círculo de Empresarios: "Un gobierno de PSOE y ultraizquierda sería nefasto para nosotros"

John de Zulueta dice que prefiere nuevas elecciones a un gobierno de PSOE y Podemos aunque señala que su opción favorita es un acuerdo a tres entre los socialistas, PP y Ciudadanos. 

John de Zulueta, presidente del Círculo de Empresarios. EFE

El presidente del Círculo de Empresarios, John de Zulueta, ha mostrado su contundente rechazo a un posible gobierno entre PSOE y Podemos y ha señalado que prefiere nuevas elecciones a un pacto entre las dos principales fuerzas políticas de izquierdas en el Congreso: "El PSOE con la ultraizquierda sería un Gobierno nefasto para los empresarios”, ha señalado en Herrera en Cope

John de Zulueta también ha mostrado su preferencia por un pacto entre PSOE, PP y Cs, a los que ha definido como "los tres partidos de centro", y ha criticado que los socialistas no hayan ofrecido "nada" a populares y naranjas. 

No obstante, el presidente del Círculo de Empresarios también ha apuntado que si Podemos y PSOE consiguen formar un gobierno tendrá una vida muy corta. De Zulueta considera que la sentencia del juicio al 'procés', que se conocerá en octubre, rompería ese ejecutivo de izquierdas. 

