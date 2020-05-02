El presidente del Constitucional usó su voto de calidad para inadmitir la resolución contraria a una manifestación por el 1 de mayo

El presidente del Tribunal Constitucional (TC), Juan José González Rivas, tuvo que utilizar su voto de calidad para dirimir el empate que se produjo en la Sala Primera de este órgano en relación con el auto que inadmitió el recurso de un sindicato y evitó una manifestación por el 1 de mayo en Vigo.

Así, sólo tres de los seis componentes de la Sala respaldaron que no se daban las circunstancias para permitir el de reunión por la situación de pandemia, frente a los tres restantes.

No obstante, fuentes del tribunal de garantías han restado importancia a la división y han manifestado a Europa Press que el asunto se discutió sin crispación y que, de hecho, los tres magistrados discrepantes con la decisión mayoritaria se limitaron a expresar su opinión diferente y no presentaron voto particular.

Según ha publicado este sábado El Español, la Sala Primera, integrada por seis magistrados, se dividió durante la discusión de este asunto entre los que apoyaban la ponencia de la María Luisa Balaguer, proclive a inadmitir en recurso, y los que hubieran preferido reconocer su relevancia constitucional y admitirlo a trámite.

Entre los primeros se encontraban, además de la ponente, el magistrado Cándido Conde-Pumpido y el propio presidente del órgano, mientras que en contra de la mayoría votaron Andrés Ollero, Santiago Martínez-Vares y Alfredo Montoya.

El Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Galicia había desestimado un recurso anterior de la CUT contra la resolución por la que la Subdelegación del Gobierno de Pontevedra que denegó dar permiso celebración de una manifestación en coches el 1 de mayo en Vigo. Otros tribunales superiores españoles que resolvieron sobre peticiones similares, como el de Aragón y Navarra, sí permitieron las manifestaciones.

La limitación del derecho de reunión, a juicio del auto hecho público por el Constitucional, tiene una finalidad "que no sólo ha de reputarse como legítima, sino que además tiene cobertura constitucional bastante" en los artículos 15 (garantía de la integridad física de las personas) y 43 de la Constitución (protección de la salud), "ambos tan intensamente conectados que es difícil imaginarlos por separado, máxime en las actuales circunstancias".

En cuanto al estado de alarma en sí, este órgano recuerda que ya se pronunció en 2016 sobre el alcance que su declaración podría tener sobre los derechos fundamentales, poniendo de relieve su menor intensidad respecto de los estados de excepción y sitio.