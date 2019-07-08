El Juzgado de Instrucción número 5 de Melilla ha abierto diligencias previas al presidente de la Ciudad Autónoma y coordinador territorial de Ciudadanos (Cs), Eduardo de Castro, por presuntos delitos de falsedad en documento público y fraude electoral por la lista con la que concurrió a las elecciones del 26 de mayo.
En rueda de prensa, el presidente de Vox en Melilla, Jesús Delgado Aboy, ha explicado que estas diligencias previas son consecuencia de la denuncia que interpuso su partido y ha lamentado que De Castro no haya respondido hasta ahora por estos hechos, aunque "ya lo hará delante de un juez".
El partido ultraderechista denunció a Eduardo de Castro, como líder de Ciudadanos, por un presunto delito de falsificación de documentos tras tener conocimiento de que varios de los candidatos figuraban en la lista para las elecciones del 26 de mayo sin haber tenido conocimiento previo de ello, de manera que sus certificados de aceptación y compromiso fueron presuntamente manipulados.
Una vez que se han abierto diligencias previas, ahora hay que esperar a que el juez dirima y se verifiquen las firmas de los candidatos que concurrieron en la lista de Cs mediante peritos calígrafos, ha indicado Jesús Delgado Aboy.
Esta es una de las diferentes medidas legales que ha adoptado Vox tras la proclamación del único diputado naranja en la Asamblea como presidente de la Ciudad Autónoma, con el apoyo del PSOE y Coalición por Melilla.
El resto se centran en el hecho de que no se presentara como candidato en la sesión constitutiva de la Cámara el 15 de junio, pese a ser un requisito establecido en el Reglamento.
