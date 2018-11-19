Los presidentes de los 17 tribunales superiores de justicia del país han mostrado este lunes su solidaridad con la huelga convocada por todas las asociaciones de jueces y fiscales y su apoyo a las "justas y legítimas reivindicaciones" de un sector "con graves carencias crónicas". Las movilizaciones llegan en un momento difícil para el sistema judicial, cuya credibilidad se ha visto tocada por la criticada sentencia sobre las hipotecas, y como cierre a un año cargado de polémicas.
"Las graves carencias crónicas de la Administración de Justicia y que los poderes legislativos y ejecutivos continúan sin corregir han desembocado en una situación insostenible", denuncian
En un comunicado conjunto, los presidentes explican que, por su posición institucional como máximos representantes del Poder Judicial en cada comunidad autónoma, no pueden sumarse a medidas de presión colectivas en su ámbito profesional.
A su juicio, "las graves carencias crónicas que sufre la Administración de Justicia y que los poderes legislativos y ejecutivos continúan sin corregir han desembocado en una situación insostenible, que genera el lógico malestar generalizado en toda la carrera judicial y fiscal".
En ese contexto muestran su solidaridad con las siete asociaciones que convocan la huelga, la segunda en este año de ambas carreras, y su apoyo a unas reivindicaciones que, recuerdan, incluyen la mejoras de las condiciones profesionales de jueces y fiscales.
Ambas carreras ya protagonizaron un inédito paro conjunto el pasado mes de mayo, con el PP en el Gobierno, y han decidido continuar con las movilizaciones al no ver avances tangibles tampoco con la llegada del PSOE al Ejecutivo.
La ministra de Justicia, Dolores Delgado, que participó en la anterior protesta, se encuentra hoy en Estrasburgo (Francia) para participar en un foro sobre igualdad de género organizado en la sede del Consejo de Europa.
