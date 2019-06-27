Los presos de JxCat defienden la abstención para facilitar la investidura de Sánchez

Movimiento importante dentro de Junts per Catalunya (JxCat) que demuestra el debate interno que vive ahora mismo la formación. Jordi Sànchez, Jordi Turull y Josep Rull, los tres dirigentes del partido que están en prisión, son diputados suspendidos en el Congreso y esperan la sentencia del Tribunal Supremo por el juicio del Procés, se han posicionado a favor de la abstención para facilitar la investidura de Pedro Sánchez como presidente del Gobierno.

Según avanza Nació Digital, lo han hecho a través de una carta de siete páginas dirigida a la dirección de JxCat en la que exponen argumentos favorables a su opción.

La posición del partido no es ni mucho menos monolítica sobre la cuestión. El entorno del expresident Carles Puigdemont es mayoritariamente partidario de votar “no” a Sánchez si no hay ningún gesto para avanzar hacia una solución acordada del conflicto catalán. El principal representante de esta posición es el sucesor de Puigdemont al frente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, y las diputadas en el Congreso Laura Borràs y Míriam Nogueras. En cambio, entre los partidarios de decantarse por la abstención -y facilitar la reelección del líder del PSOE- se encuentran, además de los tres dirigentes encarcelados, el presidente del PDeCAT, David Bonvehí, y el expresidente de la Generalitat Artur Mas, que en las últimas semanas ha recuperado protagonismo político. Puigdemont, por su parte, sería más partidario del “no” a Sánchez, pese a que no cierra la puerta a que se produzca un debate dentro la formación para decidir qué hacer.