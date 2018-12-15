Los presos del procés apelan a la "unidad estratégica" ante el juicio del 1-O

Los políticos independentistas presos apelan hoy, ante la proximidad del inicio del juicio a través de un artículo de opinión a la "unidad estratégica granítica", que desde "el respeto y la generosidad" sea capaz de "superar los embates del Estado español".

El artículo, publicado por el rotativo El Punt Avui, está firmado por Dolors Bassa, Jordi Cuixart, Carme Forcadell, Joaquim Forn, Oriol Junqueras, Raül Romeva, Josep Rull, Jordi Sànchez y Jordi Turull.

Ante la cercanía del inicio del juicio ante el Tribunal Supremo, los firmantes del artículo piden "la máxima firmeza por parte nuestra, pero también toda la serenidad" de sus seguidores.

Los independentistas presos entienden que alguien pueda considerar, "fruto de esta indignación que generan los abusos, que la solución debería ser abrir las cárceles", pero advierten que "lejos de favorecer nuestra causa, la perjudicaría, igual que también perjudicaría los objetivos políticos del país".

Añaden que no esperan un juicio justo, porque "nadie duda de la fundamentación política, y no jurídica, que tiene esta causa" y aseguran que "el juicio es el espejo en el que los diferentes poderes del Estado, y en particular el judicial, tendrán que mirarse".

Con el juicio, agregan, todo el mundo descubrirá "la quiebra de la democracia en España y la justicia de nuestras reivindicaciones".