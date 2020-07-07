Estás leyendo: El juez desoye a la Fiscalía y autoriza que Junqueras, Rull y Turull salgan de prisión para trabajar

El aval a las salidas laborales se produce una vez las cárceles donde cumplen pena los nueve presos del 'procés' han propuesto a la Generalitat que conceda a todos ellos el tercer grado.

Imagen de archivo del El líder de ERC, Oriol Junqueras. EP
Imagen de archivo del líder de ERC, Oriol Junqueras, saliendo de prisión. EP

La juez ha rechazado el recurso de la Fiscalía y ha avalado la aplicación del artículo 100.2 al exvicepresidente Oriol Junqueras y a los exconsellers Jordi Turull y Josep Rull, con lo que todas las salidas laborales de los presos del procés acordadas por la Generalitat cuentan ya con permiso judicial.

El aval a las salidas laborales de Junqueras, Rull y Turull, acordado por la titular del juzgado de vigilancia penitenciaria número 5 de Catalunya, se produce una vez las cárceles donde cumplen pena los nueve presos del procés han propuesto a la Generalitat que conceda a todos ellos el tercer grado, un régimen de semilibertad en que ya no es necesario el 100.2 para salir de prisión para trabajar, ejercer voluntariado o cuidar a familiares dependientes.

En el caso de Junqueras, la juez desestima la pretensión de la Fiscalía de que para optar a las salidas previstas por el artículo 100.2 se someta a un programa para interiorizar que las leyes hay que cumplirlas, puesto que considera que el exvicepresidente catalán "ya es consciente de ello" y que ahora reconoce que "las cosas deberían haberse hecho de otra manera" y que su conducta originó consecuencias que no eran "deseadas".

