BarcelonaActualizado:
La juez ha rechazado el recurso de la Fiscalía y ha avalado la aplicación del artículo 100.2 al exvicepresidente Oriol Junqueras y a los exconsellers Jordi Turull y Josep Rull, con lo que todas las salidas laborales de los presos del procés acordadas por la Generalitat cuentan ya con permiso judicial.
El aval a las salidas laborales de Junqueras, Rull y Turull, acordado por la titular del juzgado de vigilancia penitenciaria número 5 de Catalunya, se produce una vez las cárceles donde cumplen pena los nueve presos del procés han propuesto a la Generalitat que conceda a todos ellos el tercer grado, un régimen de semilibertad en que ya no es necesario el 100.2 para salir de prisión para trabajar, ejercer voluntariado o cuidar a familiares dependientes.
En el caso de Junqueras, la juez desestima la pretensión de la Fiscalía de que para optar a las salidas previstas por el artículo 100.2 se someta a un programa para interiorizar que las leyes hay que cumplirlas, puesto que considera que el exvicepresidente catalán "ya es consciente de ello" y que ahora reconoce que "las cosas deberían haberse hecho de otra manera" y que su conducta originó consecuencias que no eran "deseadas".
[Habrá ampliación]
