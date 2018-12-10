Los soberanistas en huelga de hambre desde hace diez días, Jordi Turull y Jordi Sànchez, han perdido 5 kilos, y Josep Rull y Joaquim Forn, que se unieron después, 3 y 7, respectivamente, según su portavoz, Pilar Calvo, quien ha asegurado que están bien pese al "agotamiento" físico y mantienen sus tareas.
Sànchez y Turull iniciaron hace diez días una huelga de hambre para denunciar el "bloqueo" del Tribunal Constitucional a sus recursos de amparo, una protesta a la que se sumaron poco después Rull y Forn, todos ellos encarcelados en la prisión de Lledoners.
La portavoz de los líderes independentistas en huelga de hambre ha explicado hoy en rueda de prensa que el estado de salud de los cuatro presos es, en "líneas generales", bueno, aunque todos ellos empiezan a notar el "agotamiento" físico.
Calvo, que se ha reunido hoy durante unas dos horas en Lledoners con los cuatro dirigentes soberanistas en huelga de hambre, ha detallado que tanto Turull como Sànchez han perdido en estos diez días cinco kilos, mientras que Rull ha perdido algo más de tres, y Forn, dada su complexión física, pesa ahora siete kilos menos, lo que supone una pérdida media de entre 400 y 500 gramos diarios.
Esta portavoz concretó que toman entre un litro y medio y tres de agua al día con complementos minerales, por consejo de los médicos del centro penitenciario, y alguno ha requerido puntualmente glucosa por problemas de azúcar.
Según la portavoz, ninguna de ellos ha necesitado por el momento acudir a la enfermería de la prisión de Lledoners, aunque se someten a controles diarios de tensión arterial y de azúcar.
Además, ha explicado que la juez de vigilancia penitenciaria ha pedido un informe diario del estado de salud de los presos en huelga de hambre, a quienes mañana les harán un análisis.
Los cuatro presos siguen con sus tareas comunitarias voluntarias para mantener las compensaciones de un vis a vis al mes y poder estar con sus familias, de manera que Turull y Rull siguen con sus trabajos de limpieza en el comedor, y Sànchez y Forn con las de la sala de estar.
